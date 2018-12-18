Remember when the Christmas holidays seemed weeks away? When there was time for thoughtful planning and preparation? Now, in the wink of Santa’s playful eye, we are just days away. Suddenly there are those last-minute gifts, guests and family arriving you hadn’t counted on and the invitation to a party you hadn’t expected that requires a festive outfit.
My suggestion: Take a deep breath, settle into the car, turn on your favorite music and do a little exploring. It's amazing what you will find.
Perhaps start in Franklin and stop for breakfast at the Rollin’ in the Dough Café. While I haven’t dined in the cafe, I have had their quiche, cookies and muffins and they were worthy of five stars. A coffee and a sweet muffin will improve your frame of mind, whatever the circumstances.
For all of those last-minute gifts, you might stop at the Old Country Store and Museum on Whittier Highway in Moultonborough. Gather a few jars of jam and some maple syrup and use these for people who might not have been on your list. At the same time, look around. The Old Country Store is said to be one of the oldest in the country, with records showing it was a store in 1784. As you shop, think about this store being a library, post office and even a stagecoach stop. There is so much history in our small state, tucked away as we are next to Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Speaking of history. Here is a gift that will bring everyone in the room to attention and stop the conversation: Genealogy Researchers in Moultonborough will “chase” your ancestors, discover your lineage, draw your family tree or research your DNA. We all want to learn about our past and this is a gift that will be treasured by all of your family and the next generations to come.
The Castle in the Clouds is closed, but there are a few dining options there, and hikes to enjoy. Take a look at their website if you want to enjoy a late-December outing in this beautiful setting.
Stop by the Loon Preservation Center and enjoy the Markus Wildlife Sanctuary walking trails which are open seven days a week all year, dawn to dusk. Perhaps on Christmas day — after a generous egg-and-sausage breakfast and before a late-afternoon holiday feast — you can take a walk in the cold winter air. There are lovely gifts at the Loon Center and purchasing these gifts provides funding to save the loons.
One Christmas I found a piece of stained glass, probably from a church window, in a consignment shop in Tilton. It hangs in our living room window and is one of my treasures. There are a number of small shops and restaurants in Tilton worthy of a few hours of visiting.
If you are still looking for books, there is Bayswater Books in Center Harbor. They also have lovely gifts, including note paper, jewelry, scarves and other items. If you know anyone who quilts, there is Keepsake Quilting. Even though I don’t quilt, I enjoy walking through the shop and looking at the beautiful fabrics.
By now, you are probably exhausted. The car is filled with bags of gifts, you really did eat that sweet muffin with lots of calories and there is still much to do. Now is the moment to stop at Jaya Yoga in Meredith or Moultonborough. Drop in for a one-hour class and you’ll feel refreshed. Perhaps add practicing yoga to your resolutions for 2019. Yoga provides both exercise and meditation.
And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name;
"Now, DASHER! now, DANCER! now, PRANCER and VIXEN!
On, COMET! on CUPID! on, DONNER and BLITZEN!
To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall! …
So up to the house-top the coursers they flew,
With the sleigh full of toys, and St. Nicholas too
And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof
The prancing and pawing of each little hoof.
As I drew in my hand, and was turning around,
Down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.
He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,
And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot;
A bundle of toys he had flung on his back,
And he looked like a peddler just opening his pack.
His eyes — how they twinkled! his dimples how merry!
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!
His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,
And the beard of his chin was as white as the snow;
The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,
And the smoke it encircled his head like a wreath;
He had a broad face and a little round belly,
That shook, when he laughed like a bowlful of jelly.
He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf,
And I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself;
A wink of his eye and a twist of his head,
Soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread;
He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,
And filled all the stockings; then turned with a jerk,
And laying his finger aside of his nose,
And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose;
He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle,
And away they all flew like the down of a thistle.
But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight,
HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD-NIGHT!
