GILFORD — Lakes Region organizations who helped distribute holiday food baskets sponsored by the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club continue to express gratitude for the project. The latest was the First Baptist Church in Belmont.
Their Missions Board stated, "First Baptist Church wants to thank the Lions Club for your donation of food baskets at Christmas. We appreciate your gift so much. Please know that you helped families in the community. Thank you!"
"We at the Lions Club partner with a range of organizations to deliver the baskets to disadvantaged families through this annual program," added Laconia-Gilford Lions Club President Matt Soza. "We have expanded the project in recent years and are already planning for the upcoming Christmas season. It is one of the ways with which we want to address the issue of food insecurity in the area. The issue is more important than ever due to the effects of the pandemic, lockdowns and increased social isolation."
First Baptist Church is located at 49 Church St. in Belmont. To learn more about the Laconia-Gilford Lions, check out our Facebook page or call 528-2663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.