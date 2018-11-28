I’ll be home for Christmas, you can plan on me. Please have snow and mistletoe and presents on the tree. Christmas Eve will find me where the lovelight gleams. I'll be home for Christmas.
Perhaps you recognize Kim Gannor’s lyrics, with music composed by Walter Kent, that became popular when Bing Crosby crooned it across the airwaves when it was released in 1943. The song was intended as a letter home from a soldier serving in Europe during the Second World War who was longing to be with his family for Christmas.
The holidays are a point of reference for glancing back across our childhood, reflecting on the present and imagining the future. Regret and hope. Loss and longing. It was, of course, Charles Dickens who perfectly penned this story in "A Christmas Carol" by having us join hands with Ebenezer Scrooge as he traveled with the ghost of Christmas past, the ghost of Christmas present and the ghost of Christmas future. Writers and poets – storytellers – lead the way.
The late Donald Hall, the former Poet Laureate of the United States, and a Wilmot, New Hampshire, resident, told an enchanting story about spending the Christmas of 1940 at his grandparents’ farm in "Christmas at Eagle Pond."
The young poet was 14 years old when his parents allowed him to travel by train from New Haven, Connecticut, to Boston, where he was met by an Aunt who transported him across Boston to North Station and onto a train bound for Gale, New Hampshire.
The story allows us to spend Christmas week, Monday through Thursday, with “Donnie” Hall, the boy. The sheets are cold against our legs. We bask in the warmth from the kitchen stove and then step onto the porch into frigid air to look out across the white landscape. We visualize his grandmother knitting the mittens and scarf he receives as gifts. We watch as a hen is carried into the kitchen by its neck, the feathers plucked, as the bird is prepared to be the centerpiece for the Christmas feast. Together, with the extended family, we travel to church for the annual Christmas party.
“Walking inside, I was dazzled by the church’s transformation, from the plain place of summer Sundays, by Christmas wreaths and the great tree. …The Christmas Party Committee had strung the lights, with a flickering star on top, and added ornaments and icicles. …After the church’s children finished off the popcorn balls, Caroline drove us home. We lit our tree, turned off while we were gone lest a hot bulb set fire to drying needles.”
There is talk of war from news on the radio, “Nazis overrunning France, Dunkirk, FDR Lend-Leasing fifty old destroyers to England.” “The Luftwaffe’s incendiaries burned London; Piccadilly was in flames.”
It snows the night before Donald is leaving, just before seven o’clock in the morning. The roads might be impassable, so the old sleigh has been pulled from the barn for the drive to the station.
“We hugged each other saying goodbye. I bundled out the door with my suitcase, snow above my knees, and climbed into the sleigh next to my grandfather.”
As a reader we don’t want these enchanting days to come to an end. This Christmas past recalls a nostalgia that is gone for all of us.
Then we turn to the Author’s Note. We learn that Donald Hall did not spend Christmas of 1940 with his grandparents.
“In summers when I was a boy, I took the train to my grandparents’ farm, haying with my grandfather and hearing his thousand stories. …I wanted desperately to visit for Christmas, but it never worked out.” “The only survivor of old times, I moved here (Eagle Pond) for good in 1975. In my eighties I inhabit the beloved place, mourning and celebrating the beloved place, mourning and celebrating the golden dead, as bright Freeman’s discovery in the hills. In this book, I have given myself what I most wanted, a boyhood Christmas at Eagle Pond Farm.”
I'll be home for Christmas. If only in my dreams
Christmas at Eagle Pond is an exquisite book published by David R. Godine, 2018. The woodcut prints illustrating the book are by Mary Azarian, who grew up on her grandfather’s small farm just outside Washington, D.C., began drawing and painting when she was young and now lives and works on a farm in Vermont. Donald Hall died on June 23, 2018.
Elizabeth Howard is an author and journalist. Her books include: Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited (Easton Studio Press, 2015), A Day with Bonefish Joe (David R.Godine, 2015), Queen Anne’s Lace and Wild Blackberry Pie, (Thornwillow Press, 2011). She lives in New York City and has a home in Laconia. You can send her a note at: Elizabeth@laconiadailysun.com
