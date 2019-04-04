CENTER HARBOR — The next meeting of the newly formed Center Harbor Democratic Party Town Committee will take place on Wednesday, April 10, at 4 p.m., at 157 Piper Hill Road.
Residents of Center Harbor formed the new town committee on March 31. In addition to traditional party activities (encouraging people to run for office, helping register new voters, and supporting Democratic Party candidates), the group is planning to hold seminars on important community issues, which will be open to all Center Harbor residents. The group felt that one of the most important things it could do would be to find areas of common interest and shared values that Republicans, Democrats, and undeclared voters could support.
The group will be developing an agenda of topics members wish to know more about, and it wants the ideas of Center Harbor residents, regardless of their political party affiliation, in a search for common ground and positive connection.
The Piper Hill Road house is accessible to people with disabilities. For more information, call Liz Cody at 603-968-9593.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.