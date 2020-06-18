MOULTONBOROUGH — After delaying its traditional May opening due to the coronavirus pandemic, Castle in the Clouds is preparing to open for the summer season, beginning Wednesday, July 1. Listed to the National Register of Historic Places with national significance, the Castle will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for mansion tours, dining, programs and more. The property also offers access to more than 28 miles of hiking trails throughout the Ossipee Mountains managed by the Lakes Region Conservation Trust.
Pandemic related adjustments to the Castle’s operating plans include implementing a program of enhanced cleaning and sanitation of high touch surfaces, using timed tickets to control the number of guest inside the mansion, and a requirement that visitors and staff members wear face coverings while inside buildings or in close proximity to one another. Food service in the Carriage House restaurant will be limited — beginning with the popular music night series that begins on Monday, July 6. Reservations are required for these evening events.
Visitors and the public can enjoy lunch at the revamped Café in the Clouds, open daily and featuring an expanded menu including many favorite items from the Carriage House and offering outdoor seating in the scenic meadows near Shannon Pond. The regular entry along the historic estate road will be closed to vehicles, but accessible to the public as a hiking trail — all guests should enter the property through the Ossipee Park Road entrance.
Despite these changes, the Castle has planned a full slate of programs and community events for the season, beginning on opening day with the first Wellness Wednesday session of the year featuring Yoga on the lawns of Lucknow, generously sponsored by Huggins Hospital. Registration is $15 per person and is available on the castle website. Other programs planned for this season include “Castle Close-Up” specialty events focused on architecture, technology and furnishings, creative “write and hike” sessions, a NH Humanities lecture on New Hampshire history, a Vintage Baseball Game, and returning favorites like Castle After Hours, Solar Gazing, and Stargazing. The popular Castle Car Show has been rescheduled and is returning to the field by Shannon Pond on Saturday, October 3 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., with a collection of automobiles from the turn of the 20th century to present-day.
The Castle will host the annual Moultonborough Appreciation Day on Saturday, July 4, offering free admission to Moultonborough residents with proof of residency and photo ID. Additionally, on Sunday, July 5, the Castle will be holding Healthcare Heroes Day and offering free admission to doctors, nurses, and hospital workers with a photo ID as a thank you for all they have done to help our community during this pandemic.
