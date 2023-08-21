Originally called Lucknow, Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough sits on 6,300-acres developed in 1913 by Tomas G. Plant, a wealthy shoe manufacturer, to create a luxurious lifestyle. Learn more about its history over Labor Day Weekend. (Courtesy photo)
MOULTONBOROUGH — A founding member of the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail, Castle in the Clouds, has become well known for its wide variety of year-round events. On Labor Day weekend, it will offer several events, beginning with the "Castle Close-Up Tour: The Servant Experience" on Friday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m.
“This special tour kicks off Labor Day weekend and will highlight the many ways labor was involved in the building and operation of Lucknow,” said Executive Director Charles Clark. “It’s an interesting tour that explores the living quarters and workspaces of the estate staff in an effort to better understand the servant experience and their stories.”
On Monday, Sept. 4, from noon to 2 p.m., Castle in the Clouds will host Labor Day Family Picnic and Mini Parade. At this event, visitors are invited to bring their own picnic lunch or purchase food on the property. During the picnic, visitors may participate in activities, including lawn games and make-your-own musical instruments, followed by a mini parade around the field at 1:45 p.m.
“If you want to participate, bring recycled materials, including cans, tissue boxes, paper towel rolls, bottles, jar lids or anything else you think you could turn into an instrument,” Clark added.
Labor Day weekend at Castle in the Clouds concludes with "Putting Human Faces on the Textile Industry: The Workers of the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company on Monday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. During this presentation, made possible by a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities: Humanities To Go program, guests will glean insights into the daily life of Amoskeag Manufacturing Company textile workers in the early 1900s.
