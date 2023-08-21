09-01 COM castle culture

Originally called Lucknow, Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough sits on 6,300-acres developed in 1913 by Tomas G. Plant, a wealthy shoe manufacturer, to create a luxurious lifestyle. Learn more about its history over Labor Day Weekend. (Courtesy photo)

MOULTONBOROUGH — A founding member of the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail, Castle in the Clouds, has become well known for its wide variety of year-round events. On Labor Day weekend, it will offer several events, beginning with the "Castle Close-Up Tour: The Servant Experience" on Friday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m.

“This special tour kicks off Labor Day weekend and will highlight the many ways labor was involved in the building and operation of Lucknow,” said Executive Director Charles Clark. “It’s an interesting tour that explores the living quarters and workspaces of the estate staff in an effort to better understand the servant experience and their stories.”

