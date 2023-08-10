CANTERBURY — Brookford Farm will celebrate local farms and producers with its Sunflower Soirée, a weeklong, family-friendly celebration of diversified farming to be held from Saturday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The soirée will feature pick-your-own sunflowers, farm-to-table food, a live barnyard, a daily cow parade, ice cream, artisans and musicians.
For every paid attendee, Brookford Farm will donate one pound of its organic produce to the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, to help nourish those in need in the Granite State.
Brookford Farm will also donate its imperfect produce to the Food Bank regularly. These “imperfect” foods are fruits and vegetables that contain cosmetic imperfections, like blemishes or unusual shapes, which make them harder for producers to sell. This produce is flavorful and nutritious, and donating it reduces food waste, in addition to helping feed those experiencing hunger.
Eileen Liponis, executive director of the Food Bank, said, “The New Hampshire Food Bank believes every Granite Stater deserves access to fresh, nutritious foods — a focus of our NH Feeding NH program, a statewide initiative that provides funds to our partner agencies for the purpose of purchasing local, nutritious fruits, vegetables, protein and dairy from New Hampshire farms, like Brookford Farm, for those in need.”
In 2022, as the state’s only Food Bank, the New Hampshire Food Bank procured and provided more than 16 million pounds of non-perishable food items, fresh produce, and meats to more than 400 nonprofit food agencies in all corners of New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.