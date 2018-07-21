WEIRS BEACH — For the 23rd year, Breathe New Hampshire will take over the historic M/S Mount Washington for a luncheon cruise. On board will be 400 people with lung disease, their caregivers, and health care professionals.
The cruise will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6, rain or shine, and will include lunch, entertainment and a health fair. The cost is $20 per person.
For individuals living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other chronic lung conditions, the cruise provides a safe and fun environment for participants to spend the day with others who share the same challenges.
It’s also an opportunity for people to practice planning and packing oxygen, medications, and any required equipment for all-day outings, and learn tips to conserve their energy when they active away from home.
Most of all, it’s a two-and-a-half hour cruise in the fresh air on beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee. For more information, email info@BreatheNH.org or call 603-669-2411. Registration ends August 20.
COPD includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema and is the fourth leading killer in the U.S., and the second leading cause of disability. In New Hampshire, more than 65,000 people have the disease.
For more information on COPD, or support groups, see www.BreatheNH.org.
