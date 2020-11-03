GILFORD — Boy scouts from Troop 243 in Gilford volunteered to work early on Monday, Nov. 2, to help set up the Gilford Youth Center for the elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3. They were also helping to tear down the polls after the election.
Sandra McGonagle, the Gilford Town Moderator, helped arrange this, stating that additional workers would be particularly helpful this year due to the challenging circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. After the scouts finished helping set the polls up on Monday morning, Meghan Theriault, the Director of the Gilford Department of Public Works, said, “We greatly appreciate the help the scouts provided”.
The Scoutmaster of Troop 243, Courtney Kelly, said the scouts in the troop were happy to help and that this was an excellent opportunity for them to be good citizens and to serve the Gilford community, the state and the nation at the same time. It was also a chance for them to satisfy requirements for the Citizenship in the Community and Nation merit badges that are required to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Troop 243 meets every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at the Gilford Community Church. Anyone interested in scouting is welcome to visit.
