BELMONT — Students named to the Belmont Elementary School Tiger Roll are as follows:
2nd Grade
Hallie Beaudoin, Dawn Corson, Taylor Cullen, Zachary Friend, Liam Letourneau, Audrey Littizzio, Daya Sottak, Gillian Varnum.
3rd Grade
Lyllah Anstey, Samuel Binder, Beckett Chandonnait, Karen Chen, Jia Chiu, Amelia Collie, Owen Fortier, Camden Glennon, Punar Kaur, Evan Lemay, Ace McCant, Hannah McGee, Jordan Minaya, Mia Morfopulos, Neala Murphy, Aubrie Mussey, Zander Ober, Reese Paquette, Hayley Piatti, Meadow Rogers, Morgan Schofield, Cora Takantjas, Autumn Talbot, Noah Tran, Ilithyia Vincent.
4th Grade
Sean Andrews, Emily Anstey, Jerica Beaule, Isabella Boynton, Connor Brunelle, Finn Burbach, Sarah Cribbie, Farrah Cross, Hailey Dutton, Lyla Foley, Brennen Geoffrey, Della Liakas, Olivia McGonagle, Brooke Murphy, Aleena Nialetz, Elisia Perillo, Alex Rowley, Lillian Sheehan, Amelia Smith, Jeffrey Trent, Daniel Tripp, Adrian Wilkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.