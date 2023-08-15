MANCHESTER — Belletetes, a family owned and operated lumber and building supply company with locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, hopes to collect 40,000 pounds of food to support the New Hampshire Food Bank.
Belletetes started collecting food donations at all nine of its locations starting on Aug 1. Throughout the month, the company will accept food donations at each of its nine locations, placing bins at the front of each store for patrons and community members to drop off donated goods.
In the Lakes Region, the one collection site is at 121 Whittier Highway, Moultonborough.
Belletetes will deliver donations collected at its eight New Hampshire locations to the New Hampshire Food Bank in September, in recognition of Hunger Action Month.
In its 125th year, Belletetes will also supplement food donations with a monetary contribution to the food bank.
Eileen Liponis, executive director, New Hampshire Food Bank, said, “Our mission of eliminating food insecurity in New Hampshire has always been our main objective and with the help of Belletetes, in both hosting the food drive and in making a generous monetary donation themselves, we become one step closer in realizing that goal.”
In 2022, as the state’s only Food Bank, the New Hampshire Food Bank procured and provided more than 16 million pounds of non-perishable food items, fresh produce and meats to more than 400 nonprofit food agencies in all corners of New Hampshire.
Canned fruits and vegetables, dried or canned proteins, packaged nuts or nut butters, whole grains or other shelf stable products make the best donations.
