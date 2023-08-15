MANCHESTER — Belletetes, a family owned and operated lumber and building supply company with locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, hopes to collect 40,000 pounds of food to support the New Hampshire Food Bank.

Belletetes started collecting food donations at all nine of its locations starting on Aug 1. Throughout the month, the company will accept food donations at each of its nine locations, placing bins at the front of each store for patrons and community members to drop off donated goods.

