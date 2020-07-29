LACONIA — As part of an annual tradition, the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club donated food baskets to disadvantaged families during the holiday season. Among the recipients were residents of Belknap House. Recently, Belknap House expressed thanks to the Lions by publicly posting a message on their sign.
Comments made by shelter residents (identification withheld to insure confidentiality) included:
"We greatly appreciated it as it made our holidays that much better and magical for my family."
"Thank you for helping my family for a good Christmas."
"Thanks so much."
Belknap House Executive Director Paula Ferenc added, "We want to express our utmost gratitude, and 'thank you' from the bottom of our hearts for making Christmas for all of us worth remembering."
"This organization's work has never been more important,” added Lions Club President Matt Soza." We will help any way we can and encourage others to do the same."
You can donate or contact Belknap House at www.belknaphouse.org, or by mail at 200 Court St., Laconia NH 03246, or phone 603-527-8097. To learn more about the Laconia-Gilford Lions, check out our Facebook page or call 528-2663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.