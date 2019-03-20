February as usual, was such a short month, but FUNFILLED! Our theme of “An Enchanted February” had us reminiscing about fairy tales and princesses. We began the month by celebrating our favorite football team, The NE Patriots, with tailgate party social. Then we rooted for them to take it ALL on Super Bowl Sunday. They came through! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow, so it is supposed to be an early spring, however, we are not sure he was right!
We made “enchanted” crafts, a beautiful “enchanted mirror” and a Teacup Fairy Garden. The kitchen provided some magical tasting snacks for our “Once upon a Party” social. We made dark chocolate cookies and fairy cakes. We learned about “fairies” such as the Tooth Fairy. The kitchen decorated the dining room for Valentine’s Day to look like a Romantic Getaway destination! We had a Winter Carnival week complete with snowball fights, snow sculptures and even a hot chocolate bar to warm us up! We had a “One Enchanted Evening” dance with family and friends. The activity room looked like an enchanted forest. It was beautiful! Fairly lights twinkled everywhere, and the teacup fairy gardens sat upon beautiful circles of wood. We had shrimp cocktail, scallops wrapped in bacon, spinach artichoke dip, Korean tacos, and garlic points, with Strawberry Daiquiri mock tails.
March finds us “Getting Your Craft On”. We have been making crafts of all kinds! We made Mardi Gras masks, we did Swiss Paper cutting, built paper sculptures, salt dough Easter Eggs, St. Patrick’s Day Centerpieces, Lucky bags of kisses, sun catchers, Easter Cards, Flying Spring Birds, and a Cool Color/Warm Color weaving project. We made mini strawberry cream pies, decorated cupcakes, and cookies, and are having a shamrock social and a cocktail social. We will be playing concentration, clover all over and save the leprechaun.
Congratulations to Insook Grace, Housekeeper! She is our February Shooting Star! Thank you Insook for all you do every day for your residents and the facility! The Shooting Star is a program to recognize staff members who go above the call of duty. Residents, visitors, family members, or staff can nominate someone they feel is deserving of the honor. They write up their nomination, drop it in the box located at the reception desk, and one nominee is chosen each month. Thank you to all of our Shooting Stars for all the wonderful things you do for our residents and our facility!
Does it look like we have fun? Want to join us? Do you have some extra time? Do you want to give back to your community? Come volunteer with us at Belknap County Nursing Home! Help a resident in a wheel chair do some shopping or assist us as we take a group out to eat, help prepare some crafts, or read to someone. Make a difference in someone’s life today! Volunteers are always wanted! Contact the Belknap County Nursing Home Activity Department to sign up today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.