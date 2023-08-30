MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will hold a Beginning Tapestry Weaving class on Sunday, Sept. 10, with Lisa Almeida, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn the basics of how to create images with fiber using a simple tapestry loom. Participants will weave a tiny tapestry from start to finish and learn how to warp a loom to start new projects.

