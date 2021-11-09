LACONIA — The sounds of Broadway will be heard in the heart of the Lakes Region this holiday season, as the Streetcar Company, the Lakes Region’s longest running community theatre company, presents “All Together Now,” a musical revue featuring signature songs from some of the Great White Way’s most popular shows.
When Music Theatre International announced over the summer that it was generously licensing a package of well-known showtunes — including “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Tomorrow” from “Annie,” “Matchmaker” from “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “Seasons of Love” from “Rent,” just to name a few — free of charge in an effort to help Streetcar and its fellow community-focused theatre companies get back on their feet, it was an offer that David Nelson, the writer and director of Streetcar’s production, found too good to refuse.
Show your support for community theatre and enjoy an evening of fabulous entertainment when the Streetcar Co. brings “All Together Now” to the stage at the Belknap Mill Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit streetcarcompany.com.
