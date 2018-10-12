This week’s find may look small in stature, but it tells a very interesting story. Resting comfortably on pg. 222 of Thomas Thompson’s 1979 novel, “Serpentine,” was a plastic clip of some sort (most likely a bookmark). The clip was beaded at the top and looked similar to patterns used among Native American tribes. Upon further examination, the back of the clip/bookmark stated that it belonged to St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana. A find from a Native American school, alone, is interesting, but upon doing a little research, there was even more of the story to be discovered.
It turns out that The St. Labre Indian School in Montana is a private, Roman Catholic school that also places great importance on Native American culture and tradition. Most of the students are current members of the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Tribes and receive a Catholic K-12 education, while also receiving instruction on Native American languages, history, and tribal government. Led by director Curtis Yarlott, or “Yellow Arrows,” and principal Trivian RidestheBear, the St. Labre Indian School is a fully accredited institution and highly regarded in the state of Montana. Did you know that such a school existed? We certainly didn’t.
So, how does a Catholic, Native American school come to be, you may ask? Founded in 1884, St. Labre was created because a former soldier stationed in the area contacted Catholic Bishop John Brondel of Helena, Montana, and told him of the Cheyenne and Crow Tribes who were roaming with no land and no homes – displaced as a result of homesteading. The Bishop helped arrange a purchase of the land, and St. Labre was built. The school (originally a three-room log cabin that served as the residence, school, dormitory and church) was taught and overseen by a combination of three priests and nuns. Today, the St. Labre “miracle” (as it is now referred to by residents) boasts an enrollment of over 750 Native American students and employs both Tribal and Catholic instructors.
See what we mean when we first stated that the beaded clip really had a story? Who could have guessed? If you are interested in owning the 1979 copy of “Serpentine,” (complete with beaded clip) it is for sale here at Bayswater for the price of $6.99. To catch up with our previous finds of the week from the used book floor, you can always check us out at bayswaterbooks.com and on facebook, or stop by the store in Center Harbor and check out the used book floor for yourself!
