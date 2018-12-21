Ever been to the island of Grenada in the West Indies? We haven’t, either, but our find of the week on the used book floor comes from this Caribbean haven that is near the islands of St. Lucia and Barbados.
Hiding inside the pages of Alice Hoffman’s “Blue Diary” was a business card from Grenada stating “Boat for Hire” at the top and in smaller letters below, the name of the boat, “Prosperity 3.” The owner’s name is listed as “Eric Carlisle” and he suggests his services for activities such as “snorkeling, picnics, sightseeing, or your choice”. We actually found this card right after the series of hurricanes this fall that passed through many of the Caribbean islands, so we thought that we would give Mr. Carlisle a call and see how his boat rentals are faring in Grenada after such an active hurricane season. Blog research, we call it.
Seems like a simple task, right? Look on the card and call the number listed, we thought. Ahh…here is where the adventure truly began. The business card does not list a phone number. If you want to book an adventure on the Prosperity 3, you have to go find the owner somewhere along the Grand Anse Beach or on the Carenage (which is basically like a long stretch of scenic waterfront in Grenada). Because we are nowhere near the island of Grenada currently (and we do not give up easily), we decided to call a boat rental establishment that is near the beach to ask if anyone knew how we could contact Eric Carlisle/Prosperity 3. Really, we thought, who doesn’t have a phone number on a business card?
Apparently, many small businesses on Grenada. After checking with several people in the background, the man on the phone told us that in order to speak to Eric Carlisle and book Prosperity 3, we would need to talk to “Tall John”. Brace yourself for this one: Tall John does not have a phone, either. He can only be found by asking around the fish market in downtown, St. George, Grenada. Really? Business cards with no phone numbers, boat rentals that are only booked by finding the man by the beach and a mysterious contact (who seemingly cannot be contacted) named Tall John. We can’t make this stuff up.
We definitely can’t help you get a boat rental in Grenada, but “Blue Diary” is for sale (with boat rental business card included) here at Bayswater for $4.99. To catch up with our previous finds of the week from the used book floor, you can always check us out at bayswaterbooks.com and on facebook, or stop by the store in Center Harbor and check out the used book floor for yourself!
– Katie Small
