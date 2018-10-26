We don’t know about you, but sometimes we find that the quest of what to make for dinner each night is never-ending. Our latest “Find of the Week" on the Used Book Floor deals with just that question, as the individual who left the discovery behind gave us a peek into his/her decision making process.
The book, or keeper of our find, is a 2002 autographed copy of “No Certain Rest,” written by Jim Lehrer. If that name sounds familiar, it is most likely because Lehrer, now 84, held the position of PBS Newshour anchor (or co-anchor) for 36 years. Since stepping down from his regular anchoring duties in 2011, Lehrer is still involved in the editorial direction of the show and sometimes moderates the weekly analysis programs that air on Friday evenings. In addition, he has written 20 novels, including “No Certain Rest”.
Though Lehrer’s life and journalism experience could provide an interesting blog by itself, our discovery in the pages of his book is actually the lead story. On the back of an e-ticket printout was a hand written list entitled, “What Should I Make for Dinner?” While many of us have (most likely) experienced a back-and-forth decision-making process in our head to solve this quandary, the author of the note decided to hash it out on paper (complete with the inquisitive title). He or she wrote down the following options: Didi’s zucchini casserole, Lara’s mac and cheese, Mom’s couscous, and Lara’s broccoli pasta. Underneath a couple of the menu ideas were a few ingredients, or perhaps even foods that could go along with the main course, if selected.
Tough choices, right? After all, how does one choose between Mom’s, Didi’s, or Lara’s culinary repertoire? I mean, does selecting one over another suggest favoritism to one particular person? What if Mom is not speaking to Didi, who is currently in the middle of a tiff with Lara? This is where a simple dish of zucchini casserole, macaroni and cheese, couscous, or broccoli salad could turn into a larger-scale, food-related feud. Everyone has a family holiday/dinner story that is best not recalled and choosing one of the above listed options could lead towards a reenactment of such a catastrophe.
Fear not, we know what the author of the note should do – make his/her own dish! This recipe can forever be known as _________ (enter name here, i.e. Lauren’s, Bobby’s, Olivia’s, etc.) _____________ (enter dish name here, i.e. spaghetti pie, fettuccine alfredo, chicken paprika, etc.). Not only will he/she alleviate any possible family/friend drama, but the dish could someday be listed with his/her name on a future “What Should I Have for Dinner?” problem-solving session experienced by another poor soul. It is a vicious circle, this issue of continuously needing to make dinner, we say.
The autographed copy of “No Certain Rest” (including the dinner question list) can be yours for the price of $10.00. You can catch up with our previous finds of the week from the used book floor at bayswaterbooks.com and on facebook. Better yet, stop by our store in Center Harbor and check out the used book floor for yourself!
– Katie Small
