Dear Kelley,
I saw you speak at a local event regarding vaping. I have also seen headlines in the paper and on the news lately over concerns of young people using vape products. I thought vapes were relatively safe. Why is there such a focus on this topic right now? Should I be concerned if my teen is vaping?
Sincerely,
Dave
Dear Dave,
Thank you for your questions. Teen vape use is a cause for concern. According to the CDC, E-cigarettes , also known as e-hookahs, mods, vape pens, vapes, tank systems, and electronic nicotine delivery systems have the potential to benefit adult smokers who are not pregnant if used as a complete substitute for regular cigarettes and other smoked tobacco products. However, they are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products. E-cigarettes produce an aerosol by heating a liquid that usually contains nicotine—the highly addictive drug in regular cigarettes, cigars, and other tobacco products—flavorings, and other chemicals that help to make the aerosol. Users inhale this aerosol into their lungs. Bystanders can also breathe in this aerosol when the user exhales it into the air.
A newer device on the market, JUUL, is increasing popularity among teens. One pod contains the nicotine equivalent of 200 puffs on a regular cigarette or an entire pack. In light of the fact that about 1 in 6 high school students used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days in 2015, the United States Surgeon General issued a call to action to prevent e-cigarette use and related harms among America’s young people (NSDUH,CDC). Prevention professionals throughout the state are working with local school districts, coalitions, and organizations to help dispel the myths regarding the perceived “safety” of these products. If you would like to learn more about the health risks associated with vaping visit: https://breathenh.org/
Sincerely,
Kelley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.