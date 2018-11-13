Dear Kelley,
For the last year, I have been helping to take care of my neighbor. Since her husband died, a few of us in the neighborhood check in on her, cook her meals and help with yard work. She is 66 and not in great health. When I went in last week, I noticed an empty wine bottle, which is unusual for her. When I asked if she had company, she said she had not. I wasn’t overly concerned until I started to think about all of the different medications she is on. I went over and had a long conversation with her about the dangers of mixing her meds with alcohol. I think I may have scared her a little. I feel like I may have overreacted but I’m still glad I did it. Do you think that was the right thing to do?
Sincerely,
Mrs. M
Dear Mrs. M,
Thank you for your question. I understand your concern. It doesn’t sound like you overreacted at all. In a situation like the one you describe, it is always best to err on the side of caution. Underreacting can be much more problematic. Some medicines that you might never have suspected can react with alcohol, including many medications which can be purchased “over-the-counter.” Even some herbal remedies can have harmful effects when combined with alcohol. Alcohol, like some medications, can make you sluggish, drowsy, or lightheaded.
Drinking alcohol while taking medicines can intensify these effects. You may have trouble concentrating or performing mechanical skills. Small amounts of alcohol can make it dangerous to drive, and when you mix alcohol with certain medicines, you put yourself at even greater risk. Combining alcohol with some medicines can lead to falls and serious injuries, especially among older people (www.niaaa.nih.gov). Sharing your concern with your neighbor and giving her accurate information about the dangers of mixing medications with alcohol will help to keep her safe. Encouraging her to talk to her PCP may be helpful as well. For more information, visit the National Institutes of Health at: www.nih.gov .
Sincerely,
Kelley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.