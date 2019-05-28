Dear Kelley,
I was reading an article on drugs and it talked about "schedules." I tried doing some research on drug schedules but everything I read was very difficult to understand. Can you please explain, in very simple terms, what does schedule of drugs mean?
Thank you,
Dan
Dear Dan,
Thank you for your question. According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), drugs, substances, and certain chemicals used to make drugs are classified into five (5) distinct categories or schedules, depending upon the drug’s acceptable medical use and the drug’s misuse or dependency potential. The misuse rate is a determinate factor in the scheduling of the drug; for example, Schedule I drugs have a high potential for misuse and the potential to create severe psychological and/or physical dependence. As the drug schedule changes – Schedule II, Schedule III, etc., so does the misuse potential. Schedule V drugs represent the least potential for misuse, accoring to the DEA. See more information on Schedules I & II below.
Schedule I drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for misuse. Some examples of Schedule I drugs are: heroin, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), marijuana (cannabis), 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), methaqualone, and peyote.
Schedule II drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with a high potential for misuse, with use potentially leading to severe psychological or physical dependence. These drugs are also considered dangerous. Some examples of Schedule II drugs are: combination products with less than 15 milligrams of hydrocodone per dosage unit (Vicodin), cocaine, methamphetamine, methadone, hydromorphone (Dilaudid), meperidine (Demerol), oxycodone (OxyContin), fentanyl, Dexedrine, Adderall, and Ritalin.
To learn more about Schedules I-V Drugs visit: www.dea.gov
Sincerely,
Kelley
