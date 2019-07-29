MEREDITH – “Passages” is the title of a special exhibit of Jean V. Kennedy’s new oil paintings on display at VynnArt Gallery in Meredith from Aug. 2-18. The award-winning Gilford artist will be on hand at an opening reception on August 2 from 4-7 p.m. The public is invited.
These new paintings reflect her experiences and keen eye for the beautiful skies and reflections that draw visitors and artists to the Lakes Region. “I like challenging myself as a painter” she said, “and I have especially loved doing the cloud studies that resulted in the pieces I am showing in this exhibit.” Also evident in this exhibit are works inspired by her travels here and abroad. All of the paintings are for sale.
Born and raised in England, Kennedy came to the U.S. as a young woman and began painting after retiring from Columbia University as a research administrator working with geophysicists. Describing herself as a self-directed learner as an artist, she has been inspired not only by the beauty around her but also by timeless painters’ works in museums and many current impressionistic painters. Art history is one of her passions, and one that she shares with her husband, Chip.
Besides spending time as an artist, Kennedy enthusiastically promotes the arts. She served two terms as president of the Lakes Region Art Association and continues to be active in informal artist circles, exhibiting in various locations and encouraging others who paint to continue developing as painters. She paints in watercolor, acrylic and oil, and this exhibit of her newest works in oil.
VynnArt Gallery features all local artists and is located at 30 Main Street in Meredith. For more info call VunnArt ar (603) 279-0557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.