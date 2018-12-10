The Sandwich Singers will present their annual Christmas concerts on Wednesday December 12 at the Melvin Village Community Church (Governor Wentworth Highway, Melvin Village), on Thursday December 13 at St. Andrew’s-in-the-Valley, (Whittier Road, Tamworth), and Sunday December 16 at the Methodist Meeting House (Main Street, Center Sandwich.) All concerts are at 7PM.
Peggy Johnson of Tamworth, the director, has designed a program of Christmas music with a theme of light. In the dark of December we look forward to the light. All of the Advent season is about preparation for welcoming the light - whatever you call it, and in whatever sphere you feel it, physical or spiritual. The concert also features a piece
composed by Ellen Schwindt, "Light Pastorale" for women's voices with piano, and a solo violin meditation, "Light, Again." Schwindt plays the violin, and later joins Johnson at the piano for a delightful, energetic, syncopated version of “Fum,Fum, Fum” for one piano, four hands and choir by delightful arranger, contemporary Howard Helvey. The Melvin Bellringers and some members of the Melvin Pageant Choir will join in the Melvin Village concert.
Donations are accepted at the door. There are no advance tickets. Call 323-8877 for more information.
