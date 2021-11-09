PLYMOUTH — Starting on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 2-3 p.m., the eight senior centers of Grafton County Senior Citizens Council and the Co-op Food Stores offer a fun, interactive cooking class on Zoom. The Co-op’s Food Educator, Lindsay Smith, will lead the group through the steps of cooking up some very tasty and good-for-you-too dishes. The classes are funded by Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund. 

