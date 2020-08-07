Easterseals NH will offer a “Positive Solutions for Families” class, held via Zoom, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 6-8 p.m., beginning Tuesday, Aug. 11. The class will provide information for families on how to promote childrens social and emotional skills, understand their problem behavior and use positive approaches to help learn appropriate behavior. Registration is required. For more information, call Julie at 603-666-5982, ext. 32, or email jloaiza@eastersealsnh.org.
