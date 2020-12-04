GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with the Gilford Public Library and the Gilford Youth Center, are sponsoring an online "Baked Goods for Good" interactive baking program for children. This program will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 3:30 p.m., where children will learn how to make Christmas Bark. There is a suggested donation of $10 (checks payable to "Gilford Public Library") and all proceeds will go to benefit the Gilford Got Lunch program. To register in advance and receive the ingredient list, please call the Gilford Public Library at 524-6042.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.