LACONIA — Drummer Zeke Martin and his band, The Oracle, will take the stage at Pitman's Freight Room on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m.
Martin was influenced by his father, Stu Martin, who played with Jazz greats such as Herbie Hancock, John McLaughlin, Charles Mingus, Dave Holland and Quincy Jones to name a few. Zeke’s musical repertoire includes a blend of Jazz, Funk, R&B, Reggae, Rock and more. In 1985, at the age of 12, Zeke had his first gig with Steve Lacy, in France.
The Oracle has released six CDs entitled "Landscapes" (2001), "Funky Stuff" (2006), "U4RIA" (2009), "4" (2012), "Say What" (2014) and "#SUF" (2016). The band was awarded Best Jazz CD for "U4RIA" by the New England Urban Music Award in 2010. "Say What" was Grammy mentioned two years in a row, in 2014 and 2015.
Admission is $20. The doors open at 7 p.m. Pitman's is a BYO venue at 94 New Salem St. in Laconia. For more information, call 603-527-0043.
