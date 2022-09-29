'Murder for Two'

Mark Schenfisch, left, and Micah Weese perform in the zany murder mystery musical "Murder for Two," which runs through Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse. For more information or tickets, visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.

 

MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse’s 2022 professional season wraps up with the zany murder mystery musical "Murder for Two," which runs through Sunday, Oct. 9.

The two-person show, written by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, is a hilarious, face-paced musical where two performers play 13 roles — not to mention the piano — in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. The New York Times calls it “INGENIOUS! A snazzy double-act that spins out a comic mystery animated by funny, deftly turned songs.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.