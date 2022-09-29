Mark Schenfisch, left, and Micah Weese perform in the zany murder mystery musical "Murder for Two," which runs through Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse. For more information or tickets, visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse’s 2022 professional season wraps up with the zany murder mystery musical "Murder for Two," which runs through Sunday, Oct. 9.
The two-person show, written by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, is a hilarious, face-paced musical where two performers play 13 roles — not to mention the piano — in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. The New York Times calls it “INGENIOUS! A snazzy double-act that spins out a comic mystery animated by funny, deftly turned songs.”
The show is set in a New England country mansion on the evening of a surprise birthday party for a famous crime novelist. While the lights go off in anticipation of his arrival, a shot is fired and the birthday boy ends up dead on the drawing room floor. Marcus Moscowicz, a local cop and wannabe detective, shows up on the scene and begins to interrogate the party guests including the novelist’s wife, his nosy neighbors, his crime-buff niece, a prima ballerina with a past, the local psychiatrist, and more.
The Playhouse’s production is directed by NH Theatre award-winning director and Broadway veteran Clayton Phillips. It features Micah Weese and Mark Schenfisch, two actors who are new to the Playhouse stage. It features a set by Matthew S. Crane, lighting by Thom Beaulieu, sound design by Neil Pankhurst, and costume design by Christina Vargas. Judy Hayward is the music director.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse is located at 33 Footlight Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.