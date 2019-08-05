GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be accepting youth soccer registrations through Friday, Aug. 16. The youth soccer program is open to all Gilford students entering grades kindergarten through five this fall. The registration fee is $35. Registrations submitted after the Aug. 16 deadline will be accepted on an availability basis only. For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
