TILTON — The Winnisquam Office of Student Wellness and Stand Up Winnisquam are hosting speaker and presenter Ed Gerety Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m. for his talk Stand Up for Your Greatness! The event is open to all middle and high school students, their caregivers, school staff, and community members. Gerety's talk will take place at Winnisquam Regional High School.
Gerety is an author, professional youth speaker, and leadership trainer. Through his personal experiences and inspirational stories, Gerety teaches life skills to help youth develop as leaders in school and life. For more information, visit edgerety.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.