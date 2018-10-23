PLYMOUTH — The Pemi Youth Center will receive a $35,000 Rural Development grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to support the renovation of a building for an afternoon teen center in Franklin.
Congresswoman Annie Kuster, D-NH, a member of the House Agriculture Committee and a conferee on the Farm Bill Conference Committee, made the announcement with senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan. They said the center will provide after-school mentoring, academic assistance, substance misuse prevention, and mental and emotional health services.
“The Pemi Youth Center is an empowerment program which takes place during the hours of 2:30-5:30 p.m. and serves the youth, ages 10-17, at no cost to families,” said Melina Baker, its executive director. “Our mission is to provide a safe and welcoming environment where youth may gather outside of school to gain a sense of community, belonging, and self-esteem.
“By receiving this grant,” she said, “we will be able to further our vision and provide the resources to help the youth become empowered to discover both their unique potential and the unity that we all share as human beings in efforts to cultivate a more loving, connected, and compassionate world.”
Kuster commented, “As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, I’ll continue to push for USDA Rural Development program funding so that we can continue to direct resources to rural communities throughout New Hampshire.”
“To prepare our children for success, we need to ensure they have the academic and emotional support they need to learn and thrive at school, in the community and at home,” said Shaheen. “This grant will bolster community programming and support for youth in Franklin, providing both educational assistance and substance misuse prevention. It’s critical that our kids have the resources and guidance they need during and after school, and I’ll continue to advocate for more community programming like this across the Granite State.”
“Ensuring that young people in communities across New Hampshire have the resources they need to live healthy, safe, and productive lives is critical to their future success,” Hassan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.