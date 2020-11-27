CONCORD — Facing a relentless disaster season, families in the U.S. have spent more nights in emergency lodging in 2020 than in any other year over the past decade. With this additional need for emergency lodgings, your support this year on December 1st, Giving Tuesday, is needed more than ever.
“As the coronavirus pandemic wears on, disasters continue to upend hundreds of thousands of lives across the country,” said Stephanie Couturier, CEO, Northern New England Region. “Through it all, more people are stepping up as Red Cross volunteers to help others — even as they cope with COVID-19. It’s a true testament to the humanitarian spirit within our Northern New England Region. The desire to help our neighbors in need lives strong in the people of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.”
More than 1 million times this year, a person relied on the Red Cross for a safe place to sleep after a disaster in the U.S. That’s more than four times the annual average from 2011 to 2019.
Here in the Northern New England Region, our workforce responded to 342 fires (data from January 1, 2020 thru Oct. 31, 2020). Volunteers aided more than 1,421 people impacted by these home fires, helping them secure a safe place to stay as well as providing food, emotional support and other assistance.
On Dec 1, 2020, Giving Tuesday, and during the holiday season, help people in need by making a financial donation at redcross.org/gift. A gift of any size makes a difference. If you’re healthy and feeling well, we also urge you to donate blood this holiday season. Your blood donation can make a lifesaving difference for a patient in need. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment today. Life’s emergencies don’t stop, and neither do Red Cross volunteers, who represent more than 90 percent of our workforce. Red Cross volunteers are community heroes who give their time to help others; to volunteer and give the gift of time visit redcross.org/volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.