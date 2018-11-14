TILTON — Allie Curtis of Canaan was the winner of the free art raffle prize painting from the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery. Curtis, a fifth grade student at Indian River School, saw the original watercolor painting, 'Boss Rabbit,' while shopping with her parents at Tanger Outlets. She liked the drawing, and hoped to win it in the raffle. Curtis plans to hang it in her room as the first painting of her art collection. She is an artist herself, and has filled many notebooks with sketches.
'Boss Rabbit' was painted and donated to the raffle by gallery member and watercolor artist Linda Cargiuolo of Gilford. Cargiuolo joined the Lakes Region Art Association and gallery in late 2017.
The artwork for the next raffle was donated by photographer Jay Fitzpatrick of East Andover. Fitzpatrick donated a photograph titled 'Bass Harbor Lighthouse.'
The Lakes Region Art Association Gallery holds a free art drawing every month for a painting or a print donated by different artists.
To learn more about the Lakes Region Art Association, visit www.lraanh.org, or stop by gallery at the Tanger Outlets, across from the Chocolate Factory. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.