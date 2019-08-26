SANDWICH — The Sandwich Children's Center is hosting its inaugural Fun Run 5k on Saturday morning, Aug. 31. Rather than focusing on individual competition, this event is geared toward shared fun and exercise, while supporting early education.
The day will start with a yoga warm-up, followed by the 5k looping through the Sandwich Fairgrounds, and will end with a "kiddie K" challenge for children.
Register in person at the Children's Center or online by going to sandwichchildrenscenter.org and clicking on the "News & Events" tab. Those who register by Wednesday, Aug. 28, will receive a free class at Yoga Jaya in Moultonborough. Registration will also be available on the morning of the race, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Plan to arrive by 8:15 a.m., because at 8:20 a.m., Kale Poland, instructor and owner of Yoga Jaya, will lead a 20-minute yoga warm-up session at Quimby Field, located near the Samuel Wentworth Library. This session is open to everyone, including children and people who have never done yoga before. No yoga mats will be necessary. Kale will wrap up the session by 8:40, allowing people to follow their own pre-run rituals.
At 9 a.m., the 5k fun run will begin from Quimby Field. The course will take runners and walkers through the town center, then will loop through the Fairgrounds, and will finish at the Children's Center.
At 10 a.m., children will be invited to join in a fun run of their own – a one-kilometer scamper from the Children's Center toward the town center and back.
The Fun Run is a fund raising event for the nonprofit Sandwich Children's Center, which offers high-quality outdoors- and nature-based early learning and child care. Scholarships are available to make the center open to as many children as possible.
