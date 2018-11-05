GILFORD — On Thursday, Nov. 8, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., the Canterbury Shaker Village outreach program will visit the Gilford Public Library to share some of the Shaker history in Canterbury. This program is free and open to the public.
The 200-year-old Canterbury Shaker Village is one of several National History Landmarks around New England. The Shaker Village sprawls across hundreds of protected acres with dozens of historic buildings. Now a non-profit museum, Canterbury Shaker Village provides ample opportunity for education and the preservation of Shaker lifestyles and values.
For more information, contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264.
