LACONIA — Recognizing 200 Years of Mount Lebanon Lodge No. 32, the Laconia Historical and Museum Society and Mount Lebanon Lodge will explore the history of the lodge of Free and Accepted Masons on Monday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m.
The event, to be held at Mason Hall, 63 Court St. next to Walgreen's Pharmacy, is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
Chartered in 1819, the lodge has provided two centuries of service to the community, and reflects 300 years of Freemasonry and 400 years of involvement since colonization of New Hampshire.
Parking is available across the street at the courthouse or behind the Walgreen's off Rowe Court, for lower level access to the hall.
For more information, call 603-527-1278, or email lhmslpl@metrocast.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.