WOLFEBORO — A 95-year-old World War II veteran, who served in the Merchant Marines, is a dedicated volunteer at the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro. Warren Pond spends about four hours at the museum each week, doing anything from hanging exhibits and assembling furniture and equipment to painting walls and cleaning the grounds as part of a group known as "The Thursday Guys."
"I used to play golf with someone on the board and thought volunteering would be fun," said Pond, who began volunteering at the museum in 2000. "They need people to do the things that need to be done." With more than 14,000 pieces on display from the battlefields and the homefront from WWII, it takes the work of Pond and others like him to keep the museum and exhibits in top shape for members and visitors to explore and learn.
"Warren and his colleagues are never seen, but what they do is essential to the operation of the museum," Wright Museum Executive Director Michael Culver said. "We simply could not function without them. Warren and the other 'Thursday Guys' are what make Wright such a special place."
While Pond spends one day a week working at the museum, he said he does not often frequent it as a visitor. He has taken family members to the museum, however, and holds in high regard the photographs on display of the Merchant Marines, who served in the North Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, English Channel and England.
Many people believe that the Merchant Marines were not involved in battles during the war. Pond offers some enlightenment. "We're not looking for someone to give us a parade, but it was really dangerous," he said. "Without the Merchant Marines, the tanks and planes that went to Europe wouldn't have made it or had supplies. The Merchant Marines were involved in battles, as well."
When considering the impacts that World War II had on the United States, the one that stands out for Pond is unity. "This country was better united than any time I can remember," he said. "People can go to the museum and see the events going on at war and at home, even see how much a loaf of bread cost at the time."
Culver said that the contributions made by the museum volunteers is invaluable. "Our volunteers are what I call 'the face of the museum,'" he said. "We are always seeking new docents, especially those who can work on weekends, and the mechanics are always looking for qualified personnel to help in the garage."
For more information, or to sign up to be a volunteer, visit www.wrightmuseum.org. Volunteer applications are available online or by contacting Volunteer Coordinator Donna Hamill at 603-569-1212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.