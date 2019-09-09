LACONIA — Laconia Middle School’s sixth grade has been awarded the Children’s Literacy Foundation’s Year of the Book grant for the 2019-2020 school year. The grant will bring author visits and workshops with the more than 65 authors, illustrators, and storytellers CLiF works with, as well as free family events, special literacy programming, new books for classrooms and the school library, new books for the local public library, and 10 new books for each sixth grader to choose throughout the year.
The Year of the Book will kick off at Laconia Middle School on Wednesday, Sept. 11, with two storytelling and book giveaway sessions at 9:40 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. CLiF founder, executive director and storyteller Duncan McDougall will tell stories to get kids excited. Each student will then choose the first of the 10 books of the year.
The goals for the Year of the Book are to increase enthusiasm for reading and writing, increase family engagement in education, supplement existing literacy efforts, and create a community-wide culture of literacy.
For more information about the Children’s Literacy Foundation, visit www.clifonline.org.
