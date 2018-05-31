GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub Mania is holding a huge yard sale in the parking lot of Patrick’s Pub and Eatery in Gilford on Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to noon. This annual event raises funds for the Lakes Region Children’s Auction, a nonprofit that contributes to a wide variety of local charities. The rain date is Sunday, June 3.
On the day of the sale, Pub Mania also will be collecting canned goods and non-perishables for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. “Items can be dropped off at the yard sale tables,” said Kate Flaherty, yard sale organizer. “The pantry is requesting staples like canned tuna and mac and cheese.”
The sale will feature furniture, household goods, knick-knacks, kitchen items and more. Sarah Gray, who captains Team Body Covers, promises 20 years worth of “artsy, funky, retro” ephemera at their tables, and Judi Taggart of Tagg Team will have more than just collectibles.
“We’re gearing up for this huge yard sale offering treasures for everyone!” said Taggart. “Plus, Tagg Team will sell a six-pack of fresh bagels donated by Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls for only six dollars. 100% of all proceeds will benefit the Children’s Auction.”
Allan Beetle, Patrick’s Pub co-owner says, “It should be a really interesting and fun yard sale, but we’re most excited that the teams are donating all their profits to benefit children in need here in the greater Lakes Region.”
Pub Mania teams hold events year round, and their efforts culminate with the 24-hour Patrick’s Pub Mania challenge in mid-December, which runs concurrently with the Lakes Region Children’s Auction. In 2017, Pub Mania raised $303,630, and over the past eight years, Pub Mania has raised a cumulative total of over $1,616,630 for the kids and families in the greater Lakes Region area.
(0) comments
