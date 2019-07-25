LACONIA — The Cavalry Assembly of God church is having a yard sale on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The church is located at 100 Academy St. The sale will be held rain or shine, and all proceeds will go to the church building fund.
LACONIA — The Cavalry Assembly of God church is having a yard sale on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The church is located at 100 Academy St. The sale will be held rain or shine, and all proceeds will go to the church building fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.