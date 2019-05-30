MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society will hold its third program of the 2019 Speaker Series, Yankee Ingenuity: Stories of Headstrong and Resourceful People. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive. Doors open for light refreshments at 6:30 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m.
Jo Radner, storyteller and oral historian, will share a selection of historical tales, both humorous and thought provoking, about New Englanders who used their wits to solve problems and create inventions. Radner received her doctorate in philosophy from Harvard University. She spent 31 years as professor at American University in Washington, DC teaching literature, folklore, American studies, and storytelling before returning to her family home in western Maine.
Karen Thorndike, president of the Meredith Historical Society, said, “We are grateful to New Hampshire Humanities for their sponsorship of this program. Jo’s new program is sure to be both engaging and entertaining.” The society’s programs are free and all are welcome.
For more information, visit www.mhsweb.org, or email meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com.
