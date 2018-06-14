WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of World War II won a $10,000 grant from the Madeline G. von Weber Trust to invest in new technology that will add interactivity to its artifact exhibits.
Interactive touchscreens are layered with video, photographs and audio sound, adding a new dimension to its collections and bringing them to life. The interactives also are self-directed, enabling visitors to further explore areas that interest them.
The touchscreens will allow exhibits with layers of information that is customized for different audiences, including children, schools and families.
The new interactives will also allow the Wright Museum to mount virtual exhibitions that expand its offerings, add depth and detail to the existing displays, and create ongoing changes in visitor programs.
The Wright is the recipient of diaries, photographs, and other fragile memorabilia which lend themselves to digitization.
