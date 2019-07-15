WOLFEBORO — In celebration of the date that marks its 25th birthday, Wright Museum will offer 1994 admission prices and birthday cake to every visitor today, Tuesday, July 16. Admission will be $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and Veterans, and $3 for students. Through the Blue Star Museum program, admission is free for active duty military members.
Sponsored by Maxfield Real Estate, Wright Museum’s birthday celebration will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“World War II was more than a series of military battles,” said Executive Director Mike Culver, of the museum content's relevance. “It represents a culture shift that is still felt today.”
Culver hopes to encourage new and returning visitors alike. “If you have never been here before, you will be surprised at the breadth of our collection, much of which centers on the homefront,” he said. “If you have been here before, then you will want to see our new exhibits.”
To learn more about the museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
