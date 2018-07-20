WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of World War II will screen the film "Underfire: The Untold Story of PFC Tony Vaccaro" on Tuesday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m. as part of its lecture series.
Vaccaro served as an infantryman during World War II, using his camera to capture one of the most comprehensive, haunting and intimate photographic records of combat. Vaccaro shot 8,000 photographs on the war front, developing film at night in his helmet.
His story is chronicled in the documentary directed by Max Lewkowica. The executive producer, Tim Van Patten, directed such works as "Game of Thrones," "Boardwalk Empire" and "The Sopranos."
"Tony Vaccaro, who was 95 when this film was made, shares his story, and we have the rare opportunity to see the war through the eyes of an infantryman," said Michael Culver, executive director of the Wright Museum. "It is amazing that a simple personal camera used by a soldier on the front lines gives us some of the most unforgettable images from WWII."
When Vacarro returned home in 1950, he began his career as a commercial photographer and worked for major publications such as "Look," "Life," "Harper's Bazaar" and "Newsweek."
The Wright Museum’s lecture series, sponsored by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney, takes place every Tuesday through the end of the museum’s season, which concludes Oct. 31. Admission is $3 for members and $8 for non-members. Seating is limited, but reservations are available by calling 603-569-1212.
Wright Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
