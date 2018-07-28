WOLFEBORO — On Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro will screen the PBS documentary "The Battle of the Bulge: World War II's Deadliest Battle."
Narrated by David McCullough, the documentary delves into the German offensive from December 1944 to January 1945 designed to split the Allied forces line. At the Battle of the Bulge, American forces bore the brunt of the attack and incurred their highest casualties of any operation during the war.
"Apart from D-Day, the Battle of the Bulge was one of the most important events of WWII,” said Michael Culver, executive director of the Wright Museum. “This documentary is a wonderful way to remind or introduce Americans to this profoundly significant moment in history."
The Wright Museum’s Lecture Series takes place every Tuesday through the end of the museum’s season, which concludes Oct. 31.
Admission is $3 for members and $8 for non-members. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made by calling 603-569-1212.
The Wright Museum is open daily through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.