American troops march through the forested Ardennes region during the Battle of the Bulge, Dec. 16, 1944 to Jan. 25, 1945. The Wright Museum will screen the PBS documentary "The Battle of the Bulge: World War II's Deadliest Battle" nn Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is $3 for members and $8 for non-members. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made by calling 603-569-1212. (Courtesy photo)