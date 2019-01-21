Wright Museum to “Remember” in 2019
WOLFEBORO — With its 25th anniversary in 2019, the Wright Museum has plans to enhance its Remembrance Garden. Surrounded by memorial bricks that honor those who served in the military, the garden is a perfect place for reflection, according to Executive Director Mike Culver.
“The Remembrance Garden is a great place for people to reflect on the sacrifices and contributions made by those who served our nation,” he said. “In 2019, we will formally dedicate this space and hope to expand it with the addition of more plantings and a state, national and MIA flag.”
In 2018, Meredith Village Savings Bank provided funding to plant a variety of plants and flowers to beautify the space, which faces Center Street. Commemorating those who served in the military, memorial bricks serve as backdrop for the garden.
“Memorial bricks also adorn our main entrance, but the garden provides a place for people to sit and have some private moments to themselves,” added Culver. “It is an emotional space for many, a place where we invite the community to gather. It is a community space.”
In addition to Meredith Village Savings Bank, the museum received financial support in 2018 from Northeast Delta Dental with initial construction of the garden funded by former Wright Museum board of directors member John Warner.
“We are so grateful for past support and hope to secure more support to complete the Remembrance Garden in time for our dedication ceremony in August,” he said. “With 25 years now behind us, it is now time to look at the next 25 and continue to find ways to invite the community into The Wright.”
To learn more about the Remembrance Garden, or the brick program, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.