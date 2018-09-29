WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will host their final lecture this year, with UNH Professor Thomas Jackson discussing the history and influence of World War II-era films. The lecture will be Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 7-8 p.m.
Wright Museum to present final lecture of the season Oct. 9
“We have had great turnouts for the lectures this year,” said Mike Culver, executive director of the Wright Museum. “We thank Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney for sponsoring another fantastic year of the Wright Lecture Series. From educational talks to documentary films and music, this series engaged all senses this year.”
At the lecture, Jackson will show brief segments from classic documentaries and discuss the stylistic and technical influences that are still used in many productions today. Culver notes the presentation will provide insight into the emergence of commercial films as powerful story-telling tools during World War II.
Admission for the final lecture is $3 for members, and $8 for non-members. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made by calling 603-569-1212.
The Wright Museum is open daily through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
