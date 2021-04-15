WOLFEBORO — Wright Museum of WWII in Wolfeboro will open for the 2021 season on May 1, with highlights to include four special exhibits and nearly two-dozen evening education programs.
Citing renovations that were completed in early 2020, Executive Director Mike Culver said visitors will not only be “amazed” at the interior of the museum, but its spaciousness.
“We want everyone to know that our museum offers plenty of room, so we can easily offer the social distancing recommended by the CDC and state of New Hampshire,” he said. “We also have several hand sanitizing stations located throughout the museum, and we clean highly used areas three times a day.”
Among the many improvements include the new 1,600 square foot DuQuoin Education Center, a redesigned theater and library, greatly expanded second floor art gallery, archives room, entrance lobby and museum store.
“We look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages into our expanded museum,” said Culver, who said the exhibits themselves will make 2021 “a banner year.”
“One area of focus this year will be the contributions of women to the wartime effort,” he added.
Presented by Service Credit Union, “WASP: The Untold Story” will recount how WWII-era women became trained pilots who tested experimental planes and repaired aircraft.
“Women also ferried the planes from factory to base and even pulled targets behind their planes for artillery practice,” explained Justin Gamache, curator. “Women also trained other pilots. Their contributions were invaluable to the war effort.”
In “Women and the War Effort: Recruiting Posters of WWII,” visitors will learn how America used propaganda through posters to recruit women to participate in the war effort in the military and on the factory floor.
Both exhibits run May 1 through June 10.
Culver said other highlights of the 2021 season include a formal dedication ceremony for the museum’s new walkway that leads to the Remembrance Garden. Facing Center Street, the Remembrance Garden is framed by new shrubbery, flags and the exterior wall of the museum upon which hundreds of memorial bricks are affixed.
“It’s a poignant, yet comforting, space, one in which we invite visitors to remember the contributions of those who have served in any American conflict,” he said
The Wright Museum is open May 1 through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information about the museum, which requires all visitors and staff to wear masks, visit wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.