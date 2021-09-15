WOLFEBORO — Recently, the Wright Museum unveiled Shaped by Conflict: Mementoes of the WWII Era, an in-house exhibit curated by staff that features personal items and mementoes from the World War II era.
For Justin Gamache, Curator of The Wright, however, the most exciting part of this exhibit is the chance to provide a custom tour to residents of Taylor Community, one of the exhibit’s main sponsors. “Some of these residents lived through this era and can share their own stories from this time period,” he said. “I am thrilled we can offer them an opportunity to visit with us for a special experience.”
Presented by Taylor Community and Weirs Publishing Company with additional support from John and Evelyn Frank, the exhibit is one that Taylor residents and staff alike are looking forward to viewing.
“World War II was certainly a defining event in the lives of many of our residents,” noted Gretchen Gandini, Director of Development & Community Outreach at Taylor Community. “The opportunity to visit The Wright with them and experience this exhibit promises to be a special day.”
The residents are expected to visit The Wright on Sept. 23.
“We have planned this day for some time, so it is exciting to finally have the residents here,” said Gamache, who noted the tour will be filmed and recorded for those who cannot attend in person.
“We are so honored to work with Taylor Community to capture the stories of residents from the Greatest Generation,” said Gamache. “We must not forget their stories.”
For more information about the museum or special events, visit wrightmuseum.org.
