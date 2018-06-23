WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of World War II will host its annual Family Day on Sunday, July 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. One of the Wright Museum's unique features is its stock of World War II vehicles in which visitors can ride throughout town during the day.
Visitors can also enjoy "Mo" the clown, a balloon artist, face painters, reenactors, and live music. Squam Lake Natural Science Center will present two animal shows for visitors. The New England Country Boys will be on stage to provide music, food will available for purchase, and there will be games for people of all ages.
Due to the expected turnout, parking will be limited. There is off-site parking available at the Wolfeboro Municipal Parking Lot at 84 S. Main St., which is just a short walk on the Bridge Falls Path from the Wright Museum. Those wishing to ride in a WWII vehicle should park at the Nicholas J. Pernokas Recreation Center, 10 Trotting Track Rd., Wolfeboro. Military vehicles will be available to shuttle guests to the museum and back to their cars.
Admission is $9 for members, $12 for adult non-members, $10 for children ages 5-17 and free for children 4 and younger.
Family Day is sponsored by Black's Paper Store, Wolfeboro Trolley Co., NFP Insurance, and Doran Independent Insurance.
For more information about Family Day or the Wright Museum, visit www.wrightmuseum.org. The Wright Museum is open daily through October 31. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
